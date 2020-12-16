AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported updates regarding active COVID-19 cases.
The EOC reported that no cases of COVID-19 are active under the tribe’s jurisdiction.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 5,051 total tests
- 73 positive results
- 73 individuals recovered
- 7 isolations/ quarantined
- 0 active cases
- 0 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
LATEST STORIES:
- Edwards- Knox Schools switch to remote learning through Jan.4 following positive COVID-19 case
- Indiana man arrested on NYS Thruway for possession of illegal weapons
- No active COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne, 7 remain quarantined
- 1 new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases reported in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday
- Biden picks Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.