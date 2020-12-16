No active COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne, 7 remain quarantined

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported updates regarding active COVID-19 cases.

The EOC reported that no cases of COVID-19 are active under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

5,051 total tests

73 positive results

73 individuals recovered

7 isolations/ quarantined

0 active cases

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

