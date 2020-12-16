No active COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne, 7 remain quarantined

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe COVID-19 Report (WWTI)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported updates regarding active COVID-19 cases.

The EOC reported that no cases of COVID-19 are active under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

  • 5,051 total tests
  • 73 positive results
  • 73 individuals recovered
  • 7 isolations/ quarantined
  • 0 active cases
  • 0 hospitalization
  • 0 COVID-19 related death

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

  • Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
  • Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story