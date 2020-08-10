No car seats left after overwhelming response to Watertown giveaway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A free car seat giveaway took place in Watertown and the effort was a success.

The Regional Child Fatality Review Team and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department held a free giveaway event for local families to ensure safe riding.

Infant carriers, lap belt boosters and booster seats were provided.

Due to an overwhelming response, no car seats are left at this time. All of the products have been claimed.

