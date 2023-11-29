WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – No charges will be filed against a bus driver that struck a pedestrian earlier in the month on State Street in Watertown.

Watertown City Police say that 72-year-old Brian Bush of Glenfield was driving a Birnie Bus Service transport bus on Thursday, November 9 when the bus struck 76-year-old Allen Bellinger of Watertown.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the construction site of the new Taco Bell location.

In a press release, city police said that Bush didn’t know that he struck a pedestrian and didn’t stop the bus until it reached Carthage. The investigation also revealed that Bellinger was traveling in the wrong direction and there was sidewalk that he could have used.