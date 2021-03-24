No COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County in 18 days

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily COVID-19 update Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the county has gone over two weeks without recording a COVID-19 death.

According to Public Health however, 30 residents tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and 12 recovered.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

79,947 total tests

5,892 positive results

2.3% positive, 14-day average

5,700 individuals recovered

253 individuals in mandatory quarantine

95 individuals in precautionary quarantine

105 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.