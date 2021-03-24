No COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County in 18 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily COVID-19 update Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the county has gone over two weeks without recording a COVID-19 death.
According to Public Health however, 30 residents tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and 12 recovered.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 79,947 total tests
- 5,892 positive results
- 2.3% positive, 14-day average
- 5,700 individuals recovered
- 253 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 95 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 105 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 5 hospitalizations
- 82 COVID-19 related deaths
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.