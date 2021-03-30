No COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County in 24 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Jefferson County in 24 days.
This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health which also reported 36 new cases and 52 recoveries.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 83,635 total tests
- 5,977 positive results
- 2.2% positive, 14-day average
- 5,779 individuals recovered
- 229 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 82 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 114 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 82 COVID-19 related deaths
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.