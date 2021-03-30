No COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County in 24 days

FILE- In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Jefferson County in 24 days.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health which also reported 36 new cases and 52 recoveries.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

83,635 total tests

5,977 positive results

2.2% positive, 14-day average

5,779 individuals recovered

229 individuals in mandatory quarantine

82 individuals in precautionary quarantine

114 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.