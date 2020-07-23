No federal agents to be sent to New York City, but NYS confirms social distancing violation task force

A waiter wearing a mask and gloves delivers food to a table to customers seated at an outdoor patio at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC, May 29, 2020. (SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state on the status of federal agents in New York City, but will form a multi-agency task force to crack down on social distancing violations.

Governor Cuomo confirmed in his press briefing on July 23 that President Donald Trump will not send federal agents to New York City. However, the state will closely monitor the federal government for any changes.

“I don’t believe there’s any justification to send federal troops or federal agents to New York City,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no federal property that is in danger that could justify the federal government having to send agents. Constitutional law is clear on this. The nation does not have a federal police force to deploy at their discretion. Policing is left up to the states.”

However, the Governor did announce the formation task force to crack down on social distancing violations at restaurants and bars across New York State.

He confirmed that New York State Police and State Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley will lead the effort. It will rapidly deploying investigators to respond to dangerous social distancing violations as they happen through real time data.

The Task Force will include investigators from the Department of Health, Department of Financial Services, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Taxation and Finance, the New York State Insurance Fund and the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

