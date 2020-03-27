No in-person visitation for NRCIL’s Ombudsmen during coronavirus epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern Regional Center for Independent Living is accepting phone calls regarding care, but the Ombudsman Program is following guidelines set by the CDC and New York State Department of Health for no in-person visitation.

The NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is a resident-centered and resident-directed advocacy program available in every county of New York State.

NRCIL’s Ombudsman Program covers Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. The Ombudsman program advocates for residents in skilled nursing facilities, adult care facilities and family type homes.

NRCIL’s Certified Ombudsmen will return to visiting each facility in the tri-county region weekly, once the visitation restriction has been lifted.

An Ombudsman Volunteer training session will be scheduled when social distancing protocols are lifted, at which time NRCIL will welcome new volunteers to become Ombudsmen and advocate on behalf of long term care residents.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact NRCIL at 315-785-8703.

