JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday.
There have been 225 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 15,370 total tests
- 15,145 negative results
- 225 positive results
- 215 individuals recovered
- 13 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 502 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 9 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- No increase in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County Thursday
- Study: Kids can be asymptotic with COVID-19 and have larger viral loads
- ‘My little boy suffered the consequences’: Florida mom says take COVID-19 seriously
- Aldi voluntarily recalling peaches due to possible salmonella contamination
- Trip to Canada cancelled? Receive a free coffee and donut from Tim Hortons
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.