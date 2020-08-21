No increase in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County Thursday

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday.

There have been 225 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

15,370 total tests

15,145 negative results

225 positive results

215 individuals recovered

13 individuals in mandatory quarantine

502 individuals in precautionary quarantine

9 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

