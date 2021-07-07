No Jefferson County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Jefferson County have dwindled down to zero.

In a report from Jefferson County Public Health, following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the county reported no new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Additionally, Public Health also reported 13 new COVID-19 cases between July 2 and July 6, which averaged out to be just under three new cases per day.

The County’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to stand at 0.9%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 131,653 total individuals tested
  • 7,237 positive results
  • 0.9% positive, 14-day average
  • 7,124 individuals recovered
  • 42 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 0 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 26 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 0 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County will now only be providing COVID-19 updates on Monday’s and Thursday’s. This was in response to progress in fighting the coronavirus in the North Country.

