‘No mask, no entry’ resources for local businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Businesses are now required the enforcement of face masks and the denial of entry to customers who fail to comply. The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is here to help

GWNC Chamber of Commerce is providing a ‘No Mask, No entry’ free, printable poster for businesses to post for customers.

Failure to comply with the ‘No mask, no entry’ law could result in maximum penalties up to $1000 per violation, per day.

Additionally, all customers over the age of two years old and are able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a face covering. If violated, the businesses can be punished with a fine up to $10,000.

Click here to download and print the free poster.

