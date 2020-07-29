‘No mask, no entry’ resources for local businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Businesses are now required the enforcement of face masks and the denial of entry to customers who fail to comply. The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is here to help
GWNC Chamber of Commerce is providing a ‘No Mask, No entry’ free, printable poster for businesses to post for customers.
Failure to comply with the ‘No mask, no entry’ law could result in maximum penalties up to $1000 per violation, per day.
Additionally, all customers over the age of two years old and are able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a face covering. If violated, the businesses can be punished with a fine up to $10,000.
Click here to download and print the free poster.
