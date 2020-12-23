No new active COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne: holiday caution urged

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is urging caution during the holiday season.
Although the EOC reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Akwesasne on December 22, the Tribe asked the community to “not let their guard down and to remain vigilant during the holidays.”
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 5,261 total tests
- 77 positive results
- 73 individuals recovered
- 4 active cases
- 0 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
- 13 isolated/quarantined
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, community members are asked to wear masks, social distance, wash hands often, avoid uncontrolled gatherings and remain within immediate households.
The EOC also stated that additional COVID-19 drive-thru clinics are being scheduled for early January 2021.
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
