No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 11 remain in isolation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

There have been 225 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

15,251 total tests

45,026 negative results

225 positive results

2130 individuals recovered

14 individuals in mandatory quarantine

530 individuals in precautionary quarantine

11 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.