No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 70 positive cases total

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Jefferson County today. There have been a total of 70 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

4,125 total tests

4,055 negative results

70 positive results

66 individuals recovered

21 individuals in mandatory quarantine

82 individuals in precautionary quarantine

4 individuals in mandatory isolation

There have been more than 358,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

