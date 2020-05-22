No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 70 positive cases total

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Jefferson County today. There have been a total of 70 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 4,125 total tests
- 4,055 negative results
- 70 positive results
- 66 individuals recovered
- 21 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 82 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 4 individuals in mandatory isolation
There have been more than 358,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
