No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 70 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 4,566 total tests
- 4,495 negative results
- 71 positive results
- 70 individuals recovered
- 6 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 106 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 1 individuals in mandatory isolation
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
