No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 70 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

4,566 total tests

4,495 negative results

71 positive results

70 individuals recovered

6 individuals in mandatory quarantine

106 individuals in precautionary quarantine

1 individuals in mandatory isolation

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

