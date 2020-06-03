No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, over 5,000 people tested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 5,066 total tests
- 4,993 negative results
- 73 positive results
- 70 individuals recovered
- 14 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 126 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 3 individuals in mandatory isolation
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
