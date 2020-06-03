No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, over 5,000 people tested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

5,066 total tests

4,993 negative results

73 positive results

70 individuals recovered

14 individuals in mandatory quarantine

126 individuals in precautionary quarantine

3 individuals in mandatory isolation

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.