No new cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County, 11 individuals recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lewis County, leaving the number of total confirmed cases for the county at eleven.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 349 total tests
- 338 negative tests
- 11 confirmed cases
- 11 individuals recovered
- 3 individuals under quarantine
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands. Those who need to go out for an essential task or essential work should wear a mask or use a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
