LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home in Lowville is working to control an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On February 8, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that after outbreak testing at its Residential Health Care Facility, no new COVID-19 cases were identified among residents.

Additionally, two residents also recovered from the virus on February 8. At the time of the report, there were two residents in the facility in isolation.

Although all floors remained open for in-person isolation, because of the isolated cases, residents on the first, second and fourth floors remained on transmission-based precautions. All visitors on these floors are required to wear a gown, gloves, shield and facility-issued mask.

LCHS confirmed that the third floor is no longer on transmission-based precautions, so third-floor visitors are only required to wear a facility-issued mask.

All visitors are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result one day prior to visiting the Facility. Test kits are available to all visitors and can be picked up from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the Facility confirmed it will be monitoring all residents for COVID symptoms, continue resident exposure testing every three to five days and report any new COVID-19 cases.