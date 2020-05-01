No new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County for six consecutive days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for six consecutive days in Jefferson County. There have been a total of 60 positive cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County:
- 1,505 total tests
- 1,445 negative tests
- 60 positive tests
- 53 individuals recovered
- 40 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 40 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 4 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 individuals hospitalized
There have been more than 308,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Governor Cuomo announced today that New York schools will remained closed for the remainder of the academic year.
