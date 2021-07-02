No new COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County heading into July 4 weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the final report before the July 4 holiday weekend, St. Lawrence County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases.

This was released by St. Lawrence County Public Health on July 1.

However in the county, 13 cases remain active and one individual is hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to the virus.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to perform COVID-19 testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: