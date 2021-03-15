No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County in 10 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, Jefferson County Public Health reported that there have been no new COVID-19 deaths, making it the tenth consecutive day since a new fatality has been reported.

Public Health also confirmed that the County’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate again decreased and now stands at 2.8%. However, 14 residents also tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

76,003 total tests

5,779 positive results

2.8% positive, 14-day average

5,554 individuals recovered

226 individuals in mandatory quarantine

168 individuals in precautionary quarantine

139 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.