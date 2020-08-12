No new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County, 9 in isolation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County today.
There have been 214 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 14,323 total tests
- 14,109 negative results
- 214 positive results
- 204 individuals recovered
- 17 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 624 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 9 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- DeVos: Students returning to school will give families ‘options’
- Often doubted, rarely defeated
- Watch this bear relax in a hammock as it heals from severe wildfire burns
- Bills LB A.J. Klein excited to play in Sean McDermott’s defense again
- Clorox making one million packages of disinfecting wipes a day
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.