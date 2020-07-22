No on-site spectators permitted at Bassmaster Elite, full streaming schedule announced

Sports fans will have three ways to watch the world’s best anglers with upcoming live tournament coverage on ESPN2, ESPN3 and Bassmaster.com. (Photo Credits: B.A.S.S.)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Catch live coverage of two Bassmaster Elite events on ESPN2.

According to B.A.S.S., they will ensure the events adhere to guidelines issued by the State of New York for professional sports competitions, which include diagnostic testing as well as daily health screenings, social distancing measures.

Under these guidelines, no fans or spectators are allowed to attend events, even those held at outdoor venues. But North Country fans still have the opportunity to watch “on-the-water action” at home.

ESPN2 will offer real-time coverage of the four day event, as well as the award-winning coverage through Bassmaster LIVE on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3.

The full schedule for Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River below:

DateTime (ET)EventNetworks
Thu, July 238 a.m.-12 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence RiverESPN3, Bassmaster.com
 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence RiverESPN2
 1-3 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence RiverESPN2, ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
Fri, July 248 a.m.-3 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence RiverESPN2, ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
Sat, July 258 a.m.-3 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence RiverESPN3, Bassmaster.com
 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. LawrenceESPN2
Sun, July 267 a.m.-2 p.m.SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence RiverESPN2, ESPN3, Bassmaster.com

