No on-site spectators permitted at Bassmaster Elite, full streaming schedule announced

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Catch live coverage of two Bassmaster Elite events on ESPN2.
According to B.A.S.S., they will ensure the events adhere to guidelines issued by the State of New York for professional sports competitions, which include diagnostic testing as well as daily health screenings, social distancing measures.
Under these guidelines, no fans or spectators are allowed to attend events, even those held at outdoor venues. But North Country fans still have the opportunity to watch “on-the-water action” at home.
ESPN2 will offer real-time coverage of the four day event, as well as the award-winning coverage through Bassmaster LIVE on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3.
The full schedule for Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Networks
|Thu, July 23
|8 a.m.-12 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River
|ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
|8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River
|ESPN2
|1-3 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River
|ESPN2, ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
|Fri, July 24
|8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River
|ESPN2, ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
|Sat, July 25
|8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River
|ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
|8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 26
|7 a.m.-2 p.m.
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River
|ESPN2, ESPN3, Bassmaster.com
