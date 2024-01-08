HERMON-DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students and a bus driver were left unharmed in a St. Lawrence County school bus crash.

The Hermon-Dekalb Central School District confirmed that one of its school buses was involved in a crash on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The bus exited the roadway and stopped partially uphill along the side of Route 11 in Richville, the District said.

Eight students were on board, however, the students nor the bus driver were injured, according to the District. Students were evaluated by emergency responders and were transported back to school. The bus driver was evaluated and transported to the hospital before being released.

“We are relieved that no one was harmed during the incident that took place this afternoon,” said Superintendent Mark White said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response of police and emergency responders to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. when it was transporting students from the Southwest Career and Technical Education Center to the Hermon-Dekalb school campus.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.