WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be no parking allowed on portions of Washington Street in Watertown on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Works, no parking will be allowed along the east or west side of the 200 and 300 blocks of Washington Street from 6 a.m. until noon on April 13. The parking advisory has been issued to facilitate tree pruning work along the street.

During this time Public Works crews will follow standard protocol by installing temporary barricades and signs. Motorists are encouraged to be extremely cautious when encountering work crews and work zones.