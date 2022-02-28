WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices across New York State are rising closer to $4, according to AAA.

AAA Western and Central New York confirmed that as of February 28, the national average for a gallon of gasoline nationwide was $3.61, which was an eight-cent increase from the week prior.

New York State’s average also reflected this spike, standing at $3.80, a five-cent increase from the week before and an over $1 increase from the same time in 2021.

Prices at the pump in the North Country also saw a dramatic increase in the final week of February. As of February 28, the average price per gallon in Watertown was $3.79, which was a six-cent rise from the week before.

All regional averages across New York State are included below:

Batavia: $3.75

Buffalo: $3.75

Ithaca: $3.81

Rochester: $3.79

Rome: $3.80

Syracuse: $3.75

Watertown: $3.79

AAA said that these increases were based on many factors. Regionally, the demand for gasoline increased in the final week of February as many families traveled for February break.

However, on the final day of February, oil prices remained elevated as crude prices surged after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine. AAA said as the conflict escalates, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil.

EIA reported that the total domestic crude stock level is approximately 10 percent lower than mid-February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

AAA recommended that to conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible.

Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.