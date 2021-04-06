No reported COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County in over a month

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County hit a new landmark this week: reaching one month since a COVID-19 death.
This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health as the last reported death in the county was on March 5, 2021.
However on Tuesday, COVID-19 cases in the county increased by 13 and the positivity rate remained at 2.1%
Additionally during the same three day period, recoveries increased and mandatory isolations and hospitalizations decreased.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 88,361 total tests
- 6,129 positive results
- 2.1% positive, 14-day average
- 5,885 individuals recovered
- 308 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 28 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 160 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 82 COVID-19 related deaths
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.