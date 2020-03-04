No travel restrictions announced for traffic at Thousand Islands Bridge as of March 4

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 1000 Islands Regional Tourism Development Corporation is responsible for developing and maintaining a cohesive relationship among the tourism industry and its employment base in Jefferson County and eastern Ontario, Canada.

With tourism being such a vital component of the Thousand Islands Region, the spread and growth of the coronavirus has been in the forefront of business owners minds.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the North Country, so there have not been any travel restrictions administered for domestic or inbound traffic to the North Country as of yet. But, with six cases of coronavirus now announced in New York State, that worry and fear continues to grow.

With more cases of the coronavirus being announced and reported daily, these travel restrictions are being updated on a daily basis, allowing travelers to the area and local members of the community to be aware of any changes in travel for the North Country.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.