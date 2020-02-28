No unnecessary travel advisory announced for Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A “no unnecessary travel” advisory has been announced for Watertown for Friday, February 28.

The heavy snowfall and poor weather conditions have led to numerous motor vehicle accidents, as well as several vehicle collisions on the roadways.

With snow covering the roadways and sidewalks, anyone traveling in the city is urged to use extreme caution. Pedestrians are allowed to walk in the roadways only when sidewalks are impassable. Pedestrians walking on roadways should walk against traffic and as far to their left as possible.

Motorists should be prepared for pedestrians walking in the roadway, as well as tow services taking more than an hour to respond to calls of vehicles that are stuck.

