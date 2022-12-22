JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory.

The Sheriff’s Office said that this was issued in anticipation of dangerous winter weather including blizzard conditions, a flash freeze and lake-effect snow.

The travel advisory will take effect on Friday, December 23 at 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather will begin Friday afternoon when a rapid switch from rain to snow, and falling temperatures will result in a flash freeze.

Blizzard conditions are expected to develop late Friday afternoon and last into Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that road conditions will change rapidly and are likely to become impassible. At times there will be reduced visibility and whiteout conditions.

Travelers are urged to adjust their plans accordingly. This advisory will remain in effect throughout the duration of the blizzard warning.

Check back with ABC50 for the latest weather alerts and forecasts.