JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A no-unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This advisory was issued ahead of the impending lake effect snowstorm expected to hit the county early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, whiteout conditions are expected with this storm, creating “impossible” travel conditions. Due to its nature, lake-effect snow can create rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

The no unnecessary travel advisory will take effect for all of Jefferson County at 12 a.m. on Friday, November 12. The Sheriff’s Office said that motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly.

The advisory will remain in effect for the duration of the lake effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service.