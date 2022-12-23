CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory.

This was issued as lake effect snow and gale warnings have been issued for the county starting on Friday, December 23 at 1 p.m.

Blizzard-like conditions and snow accumulations of one to three feet, as well as winds up to 55 miles per hour, are expected to hit St. Lawrence County through Saturday, December 24.

Additionally, the National Weather Service said a rapid switch from rain to snow on Friday will result in a flash freeze.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that road conditions will change rapidly and whiteout conditions will lead to impassible roads.

The no unnecessary travel advisory will remain in effect for the duration of both the lake effect snow warnings issued by the National Weather Service.