LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued travel advisories for the county.

According to a press release from the LCSO, there is a no unnecessary travel advisory in place for the town of Pinckney and the surrounding areas. Additionally, there has been a travel advisory issued to the rest of the county.

The advisory has been issued due to heavy snow and blowing snow beginning at 10 a.m. throughout Lewis County. Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the afternoon and winds are expected to increase throughout the day making travel difficult, and prompting the advisory.