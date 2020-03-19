No visitation permitted at Samaritan, exceptions made for specific medical situations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center has updated its visitor restrictions to adhere to the new Department of Health guidelines announced on March 18.

Routine visitation is suspended at the hospital until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff and the community.

The following exceptions will be made for visitations:

Obstetric patients: One partner (support person) and must remain in the patient room at all times for the duration of the hospital stay.

Patients who are under the age of 18: One parent or guardian and must remain in the patient room at all times for the duration of the hospital stay.

Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Birth parent(s) – both will receive identification bands and must remain in the patient room at all times for the duration of the visit.

End-of-Life: Two family members at bedside and must remain in the patient room at all times for the duration of the stay.

Each visitor will be screened upon entrance to the hospital. All visitors must enter through the main Registration entrance, except obstetrics patients and their visitors, who will enter through the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children entrance.

Patients who have an appointment at Samaritan for laboratory, radiology or are visiting the Emergency Department may have one person with them if the person is essential to the care of the patient.

No visitors will be allowed in rooms of COVID-19 Persons Under Investigation, PUIs, or COVID-19 positive patients, unless at end of life.

No other visitors will be allowed at Samaritan Medical Center at this time, including family members visiting staff.

All outside deliveries are suspended, such as food and flowers. Cafeteria use is for Samaritan employees only.

All patients are encouraged to continue to contact Samaritan’s Resource Line if they have questions or are concerned they have symptoms of COVID-19. The phone number is 315-755-3100 and the line is available seven days a week from 8am-9pm.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.