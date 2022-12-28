Snow piles in downtown Watertown following the Blizzard of ’22, December 27, 2022 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County woke up on Wednesday morning with no weather alerts for the first time in over a week.

All winter weather advisories were canceled by the National Weather Service in Buffalo during the evening hours on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, this was the first time since mid-afternoon on December 20 that there were no weather alerts in the county.

During the over one week, six-hour period, the region was hit with the Blizzard of 2022, which resulted in feet of snow accumulations, damaging winds and dangerous travel conditions. Blizzard warnings were issued over the weekend, followed by lake-effect snow warnings.

According to reports released by the NWS over 47 inches of snow had accumulated in Watertown, over 48 inches in Henderson Harbor and over 50 inches in Deferiet as of December 27.

All weather alerts were officially lifted in Jefferson County at 9 p.m. on December 27.