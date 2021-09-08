Norfolk American Legion donates $8K to St. Lawrence County’s Project Lifesaver

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County’s Operation Project Lifesaver recently received a donation from a community organization.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced on Wednesday that the Office’s Operation Project Lifesaver program received an $8,000 donation from the American Legion Riders of American Legion Post #925 in Norfolk, New York. According to Sheriff Bigwarfe, this donation will allow the program to continue locally.

“Because of the generosity of the American Legion we will be able sustain this community based program for the foreseeable future,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said in a press release. “I would like to personally thank the men and women of the American Legion, as well as all of the participants in the Motorcycle Charity Ride, for this generous donation.”

Project Lifesaver was first founded in 1999 in Chesapeake, Virginia. It is a community-based, public safety, non-profit organization. It is designed for law enforcement, fire and rescue and caregivers to help protect, and quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to life threatening wandering behaviors.

The program specifically relies on proven radio technology and specially trained search and rescue teams. Citizens enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a small transmitter on their wrist or ankle that emits and individualized frequency signal.

If an enrolled client goes missing, the caregiver notifies their local Project Lifesaver agency, which will send a trained emergency team. First responders will then use the client’s individualized frequency to locate the individual.

Operation Project Lifesaver is run locally by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is provided training resources and technologies by Project Lifesaver International. Trainings for the program include the use of the equipment, implementation of the program-specific strategic methods and community policing courses.

To register, or for more information call the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2430.