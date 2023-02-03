NEW YORK (WWTI) — Nominations for new members to the New York Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board are currently being accepted.

The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May of 1972 at the request of dairy producers.

The advisory board assists the commissioner in the administration of the Dairy Promotion Order and makes recommendations on dairy marketing, promotion, education and research programs.

Nominations are due no later than February 24. Members would serve a three-year term starting on May 1, 2023.

Any individual producer who markets milk in New York is eligible for nomination, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Nominations can only be made by individual New York milk producers. Cooperatives and other farm organizations aren’t permitted to nominate individual producers to the board but may endorse producers who are nominated.

Requests for nomination forms and completed nominations can be submitted to:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services

Attn: Heather Torino

10B Airline Drive

Albany, NY 12235

NYDPO@agriculture.ny.gov