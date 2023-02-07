CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award in Carthage are now open.

The Citizen of the Year will be honored for their volunteerism and dedication to the community.

The award is made on the basis of “citizenship” or “contribution in the civic or social welfare activity.” Entries are judged in five areas including citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication and motivation.

Nominations for anyone in a “paid capacity” and whose acts or contributions are part of their duties will not be considered. Emphasis will be placed on those who act in a volunteer capacity.

No posthumous award will be considered, according to the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations are due by March 20, 2023. Nomination forms will be made available on the Carthage Chamber of Commerce website.