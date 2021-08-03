Non-profit leadership mircocredential program coming to Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new leadership program for those interested in non-profits is coming to the North Country.

Jefferson Community College is officially launching a new microcredential program in non-profit leadership. This short-term program will aim to supply working individuals with an understanding of new skills to meet specific needs of an organization and “refresh” current skills.

Specifically, instruction included in this program will cover topics such as board member roles, community stakeholders and organizational leadership, public governance, accounting skills, the role of non-profits in the community and the responsibilities of leadership. Instruction will be held both in-person and remote.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a microcredential and earn nine college credits. These credits can be transferred to a degree or certificate program at JCC.

The non-profit leadership microcredential program will begin on August 31, 2021 and run for 15 weeks. Classes will meet six hours per week on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. No prerequisites are required.