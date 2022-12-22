NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10 for an order of protection violation complaint. Police said 43-year-old Sara Perry, of Norfolk, was allegedly sending text messages to a person, violating an active order of protection.

Police said Perry was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and arraigned in the Town of North Elba Court where she was remanded to Essex County Jail on $2,500 cash, $5,000 bond, according to NYSP.