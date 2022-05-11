GERMAN FLATS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a fatal car crash between a car and an 18-wheel truck in New York.

According to New York State Police, on May 10 around 6:11 p.m., 25-year-old Keith R. Jornov of North Carolina was driving a 2018 Toyota Yaris in German Flatts when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Washington Street and State Route 5S.

Jornov then entered State Route 5S in the path of a 2022 Mack box truck operated by 37-year-old Utica resident Michael L. Scarafile.

The truck then struck Jornov’s car on the front driver’s side of the vehicle, which sent the car off the south side of State Route 5S. The box truck continued off the south side of State Route 5S and finally stopped on its passenger side.

State Police confirmed that Jornov was pronounced deceased at the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Scarafile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing by New York State Police.