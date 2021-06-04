North Country 12-year-old raising awareness for ocean conservation through self-started business

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Becoming a steward for the environment has no age limit.

A prime example is Lili Cihocki, a 12-year-old from Glenfield New York.

On a regular basis, Lili and her family visit Lubec, Maine, which is known as the easternmost municipality in the United States. Like many, with her family, she collects treasure such a colorful sea glass, and after learning about how it was created, wanted to created something more.

However, a small while back, Lili started to notice a bigger problem: Her favorite beaches littered with trash.

“There is 17.6 billion tons of trash dumped into the ocean every year and a hundred million marine animals die from plastic in the ocean,” noted Lili. “I know that is a horrible issue and I needed to find a way to help these animals so they could keep going in their lives and have a better life than they had before.”

With these two passions in mind, she decided to combine making jewelry and advocating for sea life.

Her company, Keep the Splash, has a simple message, keep the ocean life… splashing.

Through her jewelry sales, she is hoping to create awareness, but is donating 10% of all funds to ocean organizations, such as beach cleaning programs back in Maine.

But she said she was excited to bring this idea back home to the North Country.

“I wanted to bring the message to the North Country that this trash in the ocean is an awful problem,” stated Lili. “Because I think people really don’t know about it and they need to know about it because so they don’t throw their trash out, and they help these animals live longer.”

An Lili hopes that all kids her age will join her to help make the world a better place.

Stating, “I think it’s important that kids get to help the earth become a better place because they’re the ones in a few years that are going to be in this world and having to live through it and having to pass it down to generations to come.”

“I think that kids have to know about this and talk about this and do this because they need to make the world a better place for their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other generations,” concluded Lili.

To support Keep the Splash, visit the company’s Facebook or website for a viewing of all current products.