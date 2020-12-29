North Country 14-year-old designs, donates coloring book to local hospital patients

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local girl scout has used her passions to donate to her community.

Hannah Trimper, a 14 year old from Brownville New York and a Girl Scout from Troop 50302, dedicated her Silver Award Project to patients in local healthcare facilities.

According to the girl scouts the, Silver Award, otherwise known as the Take Action Project, is one of the highest awards a Girl Scout can receive. Hannah’s project, “The Coloring Cure,” derived from her passion for art.

Hannah spoke on her inspiration for the project.

“I am really big on art and music, so I immediately knew I wanted to do something with those,” shared Hannah. “But it was just a matter of ‘how do I make it more a project, and less of me just drawing or giving art supplies to people.”

Hannah also commented on how this project supports the mission of the Girl Scouts.

“A lot of the focus of Girl Scouts is to make things more enjoyable. If I were to just donate supplies to hospitals, that, for one, wouldn’t embody the project or Girl Scouts. So doing something that [patients] can enjoy in the hospital is definitely a step up,” stated Hannah.

As she started in October of 2020, a month and a half later Hannah had 150 printed copies of her book, which she plans to distribute to local hospitals. Two being Samaritan Medical Center and River Hospital. The books will be distributed to both pediatric and adult patients at both facilities.

Hannah’s parents Paul and Kristy Trimper shared their pride in the projects success.

They stated, “Hannah has impressed us with her motivation and creativity in this project. Her passion for art and helping others shines through. We are overwhelmed with the response from the community and look forward to assisting Hannah in expanding her outreach.”

The 15-page coloring book was designed exclusively by Hannah but leaves room for artistic creativity.

She plans to continue this project in the future, focusing on the needs of North Country hospital patients.

