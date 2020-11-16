North Country $32.5 million roadway resurfacing project marks completion

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A multi-million dollar roadway resurfacing project has marked its completion in the North Country.

Governor Andrew Cuomo officially announced that the $32.5 million roadway resurfacing projects throughout the North Country have been completed. These projects led by the Department of Transportation aimed to “ensure the smooth flow of people and commerce throughout the region.”

According to Governor Cuomo, a project on State Route 28, covered a 25.4- mile stretch on the Central Adirondack Trail Scenic Byway. The project stretched from Eagle Bay to Blue Mountain Lake in Hamilton County. The projects total cost was $18.5 million.

Additional projects were led in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties, and restored 20 state highways. These projects included nine restoration projects in St. Lawrence county, six in Franklin and five in Clinton county.

Governor Cuomo’s office stated that these projects build upon the recent completion of multiple paving projects on portions of state highways in Jefferson County.

“Maintaining strong and safe infrastructure is key to driving economic growth, and that’s why New York has worked so hard to invest in transportation systems across the state,” stated Governor Cuomo. “The North Country remains as one of New York’s top tourism destinations and these improved roadways will make it easier for both residents and visitors to experience the region’s natural beauty and exciting recreational opportunities.”

LATEST STORIES: