WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is impacting the North Country.

Air quality alerts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have been issued for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

These alerts were issued due to traveling smoke from Canadian wildfires that recently impacted the Quebec and Ontario provinces, according to the National Weather Service. Smoke began to move down towards the North Country in the afternoon hours on Monday, June 5 and was thickened by Tuesday morning.

This smoke could be seen in downtown Watertown as haze, with a yellow-tinted sky. See photos below:

Smoke from Canadian wildfires in Watertown, New York, June 6, 2023 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

The DEC warned that air quality levels in the area may be greater than an air quality value of 100 for fine particulates. This could significantly impact those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Individuals should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity during this time. Air quality alerts will remain active in the North Country through midnight on Tuesday.