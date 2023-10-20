WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI ) – Three north country airports will get part of a $49 million funding initiative from the State of New York via a press release on Friday, October 20.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding for 36 public-use airports, including ones in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. The money is for strategic infrastructure enhancements that will enhance safety, facilitate innovation, leverage existing resources, advance business development, and promote sustainability and resiliency.

Administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, projects funded through the Aviation Capital Grant Program include the construction and rehabilitation of new and existing hangars, electrification and carbon reduction programs, new and upgraded snow removal equipment, and updated security systems. These investments will serve to make the surrounding communities more economically competitive with neighboring states.

Funding from the Aviation Capital Grant Program was awarded to the following projects:

Watertown International Airport, Jefferson County – $2.1 million toward the rehabilitation of a portion of Hangar D to extend its useful life including reinforcing the building envelope to reduce areas where deficiencies were identified.

Massena International Airport, St. Lawrence County – $100,000 toward the purchase of a batwing trailed mower and a snow removal support vehicle consisting of a commercial grade pick-up truck with material spreader and plow blades.

Adirondack Regional Airport, Franklin County – $1 million toward the completion of the town hangar and will include upgraded electric service, lighting, installation of a heating system, insulation, painting of the structural steel, replacement of metal roofing and siding, new liner panels, new windows, and new personnel doors

Funding was awarded to projects through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria including economic benefits for surrounding communities and businesses; adherence to regional economic development plans; safety improvements; improved operational efficiency; and energy efficiency and emissions reduction. The New York State Department of Transportation is committed to working with local project sponsors to expedite the delivery of these improvements.