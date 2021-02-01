North Country airports to receive funding from latest COVID relief package

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Airports in the North Country have received funding exceeding $3.5 million from the most recent COVID-19 relief package.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Gillibrand announced that the December 2020 COVID-19 relief package included $36,559,697 for airports across Upstate New York; an estimated $3,583,206 of which will go to specific airports in the North Country.
According to Senator Schumer, the crisis extends beyond what was initially estimated for the air travel industry. This funding will aim to help airports “stay afloat during the second wave.”
“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York battles a second wave of the pandemic, I fought tooth and nail in negotiations to get airports the funding they need to keep services running,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land.”
Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration under the Department of Transportation. Estimates for recipients are detailed below.
North Country
- Plattsburgh International: $1,463,164
- Ogdensburg International: $1,006,558
- Watertown International: $1,005,484
- Massena International-Richards Field: $24,000
- Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field: $24,00
- Adirondack Regional: $24,000
- Lake Placid: $9,000
- Ticonderoga Municipal: $9,000
- Malone-Dufort: $9,000
- Piseco: $9,000
Central New York
- Syracuse Hancock International: $4,759,655
- Griffiss International: $57,334
- Hamilton Municipal: $13,000
- Oswego County: $13,000
- Cortland County-Chase Field: $13,000
Capital Region
- Albany International: $4,947,899
- Saratoga County: $24,000
- Floyd Bennett Memorial: $24,000
- Schenectady County: $24,000
- Columbia County: $24,000
- Fulton County: $13,000
Finger Lakes
- Greater Rochester International: $4,717,043
- Ithaca-Tompkins Regional: $1,374,723
- Penn Yan: $24,000
- Canandaigua: $13,000
- Genesee County: $13,000
- Finger Lakes Regional: $13,000
- Dansville Municipal: $13,000
- Perry- Warsaw: $13,000
Southern Tier
- Elmira/Corning Regional: $1,631,594
- Greater Binghamtom/Edwin A Link Field: $1,009,278
- Lt Warren Eaton: $13,000
- Albert S. Nader Regional: $13,000
- Cattaraugus County-Olean: $13,000
- Corning- Painted Post: $13,000
- Tri-Cities: $13,000
- Sidney Municipal: $13,000
- Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field: $13,000
- Hornelll Municipal: $9,000
Western New York
- Buffalo Niagara International: $6,203,402
- Niagara Falls International: $1,444,471
- Chautauqua County/ Jamestown: $13,000
- Chautauqua County/ Dunkirk: $13,000
Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced the over $36.5 million in funding for airports on January 28, 2021.