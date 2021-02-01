North Country airports to receive funding from latest COVID relief package

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Airports in the North Country have received funding exceeding $3.5 million from the most recent COVID-19 relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Gillibrand announced that the December 2020 COVID-19 relief package included $36,559,697 for airports across Upstate New York; an estimated $3,583,206 of which will go to specific airports in the North Country.

According to Senator Schumer, the crisis extends beyond what was initially estimated for the air travel industry. This funding will aim to help airports “stay afloat during the second wave.”

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York battles a second wave of the pandemic, I fought tooth and nail in negotiations to get airports the funding they need to keep services running,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land.”

Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration under the Department of Transportation. Estimates for recipients are detailed below.

North Country

Plattsburgh International: $1,463,164

Ogdensburg International: $1,006,558

Watertown International: $1,005,484

Massena International-Richards Field: $24,000

Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field: $24,00

Adirondack Regional: $24,000

Lake Placid: $9,000

Ticonderoga Municipal: $9,000

Malone-Dufort: $9,000

Piseco: $9,000

Central New York

Syracuse Hancock International: $4,759,655

Griffiss International: $57,334

Hamilton Municipal: $13,000

Oswego County: $13,000

Cortland County-Chase Field: $13,000

Capital Region

Albany International: $4,947,899

Saratoga County: $24,000

Floyd Bennett Memorial: $24,000

Schenectady County: $24,000

Columbia County: $24,000

Fulton County: $13,000

Finger Lakes

Greater Rochester International: $4,717,043

Ithaca-Tompkins Regional: $1,374,723

Penn Yan: $24,000

Canandaigua: $13,000

Genesee County: $13,000

Finger Lakes Regional: $13,000

Dansville Municipal: $13,000

Perry- Warsaw: $13,000

Southern Tier

Elmira/Corning Regional: $1,631,594

Greater Binghamtom/Edwin A Link Field: $1,009,278

Lt Warren Eaton: $13,000

Albert S. Nader Regional: $13,000

Cattaraugus County-Olean: $13,000

Corning- Painted Post: $13,000

Tri-Cities: $13,000

Sidney Municipal: $13,000

Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field: $13,000

Hornelll Municipal: $9,000

Western New York

Buffalo Niagara International: $6,203,402

Niagara Falls International: $1,444,471

Chautauqua County/ Jamestown: $13,000

Chautauqua County/ Dunkirk: $13,000

Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced the over $36.5 million in funding for airports on January 28, 2021.