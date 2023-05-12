NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three animal shelters in the North Country are receiving funding for improvements to enhance animal care.

Governor Hochul announced on Friday that nearly $7.6 million in funding is being awarded to 21 animal shelters and humane societies across the state through the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund, which is in its fifth round.

The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects to enhance animal care. The program launched in 2017 and is administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets. New York State has dedicated over $33 million to the program since its launch.

The governor said competitive grants were awarded to shelters based on a need assessment, detailed project description and reasonableness of cost.

North Country

Jefferson County SPCA in Watertown will receive $200,000 toward a new HVAC system and to expand the size of the shelter.

Potsdam Humane Society in Potsdam will receive $100,067 for housing and environmental improvements, including updates to the laundry room, caging, heating and flooring renovations.

Lewis County Humane Society in Lowville will receive $500,000 for a new HVAC system, new laundering equipment, the creation of a cat isolation room and repairs to damaged shelter structures.

Awards to shelters in other regions of New York State include the following:

Capital Region

Albany County Sherriff’s Office in Albany: $500,000 to create an auxiliary animal shelter in partnership with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

City of Schenectady: $200,000 for updated larger kennels

New York City

Animal Care & Control of NYC in Manhattan: $143,175 to outfit their new shelter system with updated equipment, installation of new kennel tops, a new washer and dryer, and replacement of an aged water heater.

Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition in Brooklyn Heights: $164,719.67 for shelter expansion, design of cat wards dedicated to health and compatibility, installation of windows, and the creation of a full-service medical suite.

Mohawk Valley

Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley in Howes Cave: $500,000 for the renovation of a medical suite and roof renovation.

Southern Tier

Broome County Humane Society in Binghamton: $110,879 to improve cat housing and dog kennel design, and acquisition of a generator and a grooming basin.

Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn: $482,491.50 for a new facility design including HVAC system.

H.S. of Rochester (Lollipop) in Fairport: $500,000 for the redesign of kennels, to increase animal capacity, and expand the isolation ward.

Wayne County Humane Society in Lyons: $500,000 for a new and updated shelter facility including new HVAC.

Wyoming County in Warsaw: $318,318 to improve facility design, upgrade mechanical equipment, and provide outdoor enrichment area.

Wyoming County SPCA in Attica: $62,825.89 for roof replacement, repair of driveway and parking area, acquire cat caging and update record keeping technology.

Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley SPCA in Pomona: $200,000 to upgrade dog kennels, replace cat enclosures, and increase animal capacity.

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Poughkeepsie: $398,495 to increase animal capacity including quarantine area.

“Animal shelters and humane societies across New York provide essential care for dogs and cats as they await their new families and forever homes,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s Companion Animal Capital Fund is making a real difference for our shelters and humane societies, and the animals in their care, helping them make critical upgrades to better care for the animals and provide greater support for the staff and volunteers that care for them.”

According to the New York State Animal Protection Federation, more than 150,000 animals annually are brought to non-profit and municipality-run shelters and humane societies.