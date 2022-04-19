NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The state Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638 million in funding that will be used for water infrastructure projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality.

The grants are projected to contribute to over 35,000 jobs in New York’s economy and save taxpayers an estimated $1.4 billion. Specifically, in the North Country, the Village of Gouverneur will receive $182,750 to construct new sanitary sewers and new storm sewers to separate combined sewers.

The Village of Port Leyden which is located in the North Country will also be receiving funding. The village has been awarded $356,500 to increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant to address excessive flows and install a disinfection system. Other projects that will take place across the state and the funding provided for them are listed below.

Averill Park Central School District (Capital Region) – $90,000 for the effective treatment of drinking water at Algonquin Middle School.

– $90,000 for the effective treatment of drinking water at Algonquin Middle School. City of Rochester (Finger Lakes) – $3 million to replace 1,110 lead service lines.

– $3 million to replace 1,110 lead service lines. Water Authority of Western Nassau County (Long Island) – $31 million for four projects to remove and treat emerging contaminants.

– $31 million for four projects to remove and treat emerging contaminants. Chemung County (Southern Tier) – $25 million for a sewer district wastewater treatment plant consolidation project. The funding will support the county’s efforts to combine two aging wastewater treatment plants and perform upgrades that will help meet state standards and improve the water quality by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus discharged to the Chemung River and the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

– $25 million for a sewer district wastewater treatment plant consolidation project. The funding will support the county’s efforts to combine two aging wastewater treatment plants and perform upgrades that will help meet state standards and improve the water quality by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus discharged to the Chemung River and the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. City of Amsterdam (Mohawk Valley ) – $4.3 million for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project.

) – $4.3 million for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project. Village of Hoosick Falls (Capital Region) – $132,750 to install a disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant.

– $132,750 to install a disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant. Suffolk County Water Authority (Long Island) – $1.2 million for a water main extension project with Brookhaven.

– $1.2 million for a water main extension project with Brookhaven. Genesee County (Finger Lakes) – $2.7 million for a water supply project with the Monroe County Water Authority.

Additionally, 13 municipal projects have been awarded a 25 percent WIIA grant plus a 25 percent federal additional subsidy to fund 50 percent of the estimated project costs. Two of the projects are located in the North Country amounting to almost three million dollars in funding. The full list of applicants and grant money are listed below.