WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Black bass fishing seasons will remain closed in the North Country for just over another month.

According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, largemouth and smallmouth bass fishing is prohibited in the Jefferson and St. Lawrence county waters until June 15, encompassing Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River and their tributaries.

The DEC confirmed that these restrictions on black bass also include catch-and-release fishing.

Once Black Bass fishing opens on June 15, it will remain open through November 30. The minimum length in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties is 12 inches and anglers will be limited to catching five fish.

Anglers can read more on local fishing seasons on the DEC website.