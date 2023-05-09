SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nearly 100 Career and Technical Education students from BOCES put their skills and knowledge to the test against fellow students from all across New York State, competing in the NYS SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Championship at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from April 26-28.

In all, 37 students won gold, silver and bronze medals in 16 different competitions.

Of the nearly 100 students, 76 students from the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown and 18 students from the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield took part in the competition.

Penelope Brown of Watertown, Nathan Ward of General Brown and Matthew Mason of the Thousand Islands won gold medals in first place and will be able to compete at the SkillsUSA Nationals from June 19-23 in Atlanta, GA. Brown, Ward and Mason attend the Bohlen Technical Center.

Students who won medals at the New York State competition this year include:

Bohlen Technical Center

1st Place Gold Medal

Job Interview: Penelope Brown (Watertown)

Plumbing: Nathan Ward (General Brown)

Power Equipment Technology: Matthew Mason (Thousand Islands)

Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl: Brystol Branche (General Brown) Payne O’Hara (Indian River) Geona Wood (General Brown)

Hydronic Heating: James Ososkalo (Sackets Harbor)



2nd Place Silver Medal

Banner Contest: Christelle Lorjuste (Watertown) Danielle Robinson (South Jefferson)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Abigail Davis (Indian River)

Medical Math: Roslyn Randall (Watertown)

Photography: Owen Faust (Lyme)



Bohlen Technical Center students compete at the SkillsUSA competition in April 2023.

3rd Place Bronze Medal

Cosmetology Quiz Bowl: Rachel Draper (Carthage) Rhiannon Dyer (South Jefferson) Kaitlyn Lyndsey (Belleville Henderson) Gianna Soluri (Watertown) Caitlin Wager (General Brown)

Crime Scene Investigation: Benjamin Bachner (Sackets Harbor) Kendra Marshall (Indian River) Ryan Rogers (South Jefferson)

Entrepreneurship: Danielle Brumfield (Indian River) Alexander Doan (Watertown) Tayvon Johnson (Watertown) Dan Peguerra (Alexandria)

Medical Terminology: Logan Rotolo (General Brown)

Quiz Bowl: Mason Burns (Carthage) Chase Gould (South Jefferson) Christina Loeffler (Carthage) Braeden Mushtare (Carthage) Sara Thorp (Sackets Harbor) Trey Zehr (Lyme)

Welding: Ryan Paluch (South Jefferson)



Sackett Technical Center

Sackett Technical Center students compete at the SkillsUSA competition in April 2023.

2nd Place Silver Medal

Cosmetology Quiz Bowl: Kaylee Bice (Lowville Academy) Emmalie Kenyon (South Lewis) Natali Meyer (Beaver River) Breia Naperkowski (Adirondack) Emmalie Waugh (Beaver River)



SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It is a national membership organization serving middle school, high school and college/post-secondary students. Participating students are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Each spring, Career & Technical Education students from across New York State gather to compete against each other in various events involving trade skills, ranging from carpentry to computers. The judges in many of these competitions are those who work in that specific field or trade.